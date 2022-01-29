Analysts Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT at $7.00

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 1,141,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,246. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

