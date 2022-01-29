Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $53.25

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMBM opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

