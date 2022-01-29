Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $97.14

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

