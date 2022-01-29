Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target at $85.60

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 371,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,835. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

