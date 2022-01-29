Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $168.17

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,327. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

