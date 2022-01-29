Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.16 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.