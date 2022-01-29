Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $109.00

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $979,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.