Analysts Set Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) PT at C$5.98

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRX shares. National Bankshares cut Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans sold 632,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total value of C$3,972,891.28.

Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock has a market cap of C$767.72 million and a PE ratio of 92.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.82.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

