Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Price Target at €17.32

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.67 ($20.08).

Several research firms have weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday.

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

