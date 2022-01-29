Analyzing Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Blade Air Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.69 $360.29 million $16.64 4.56 Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 7.92 -$40.05 million N/A N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 13.17% 19.77% 7.90% Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.14%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Blade Air Mobility on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

