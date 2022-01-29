Analyzing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 16.36% 2.73% 1.74% Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.67 $237.28 million $0.82 46.56 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.45 $413.56 million $1.15 30.38

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cousins Properties pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cousins Properties and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties 1 3 6 0 2.50

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Healthpeak Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

