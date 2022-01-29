Analyzing RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RTCORE and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 1.26% 28.07% 2.08%

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, indicating that its stock price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and MercadoLibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 13.05 -$710,000.00 $1.59 659.52

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MercadoLibre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RTCORE and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 9 0 2.90

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,858.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.18%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

