Analyzing Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tosoh and Atlas Copco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tosoh $6.62 billion 0.76 $571.55 million N/A N/A Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 6.35 $1.61 billion $1.68 33.76

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Tosoh.

Volatility and Risk

Tosoh has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tosoh and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tosoh 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 1 8 4 0 2.23

Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $508.00, indicating a potential upside of 795.63%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Tosoh.

Profitability

This table compares Tosoh and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tosoh N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.28% 30.44% 14.35%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Tosoh on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement. The Specialty segment handles inorganic or organic fine product, measurement and diagnostic products, electronic materials that include quartz glass and sputtering target. The Engineering segment deals with water treatment equipment and construction. The Others segment manages transportation and warehousing, inspection and analysis, and information processing businesses. The company was founded on February 11, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

