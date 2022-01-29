Analyzing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of South Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriCo Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 33.47% 11.85% 1.40% Bank of South Carolina 31.88% 12.50% 1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Bank of South Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.93 $64.81 million $3.79 11.24 Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.41 $6.74 million $1.18 17.11

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Bank of South Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

