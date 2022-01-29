Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of AAZ opened at GBX 111 ($1.50) on Thursday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £126.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.07.

In other Anglo Asian Mining news, insider Khosrow Zamani purchased 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,376.15). Also, insider John Monhemius purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($38,113.87).

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

