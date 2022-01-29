Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of AAZ opened at GBX 111 ($1.50) on Thursday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £126.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.07.

In other Anglo Asian Mining news, insider Khosrow Zamani purchased 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,376.15). Also, insider John Monhemius purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($38,113.87).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

