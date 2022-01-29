Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $7.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $442.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

