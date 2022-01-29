Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATBPF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS ATBPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 27,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,100. The company has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.28. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.