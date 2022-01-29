APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

