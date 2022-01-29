APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.47.

APA stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 172.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

