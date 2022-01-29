Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,326,000 after buying an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 16.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 212.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 123,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

