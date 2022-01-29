Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading Up 4.6%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.47. Approximately 186,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,157,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

