Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00004114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $511,017.61 and approximately $157,858.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00182873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00388152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

