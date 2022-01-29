Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL traded up $11.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. The stock had a trading volume of 179,935,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,911,359. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

