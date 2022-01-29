Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

