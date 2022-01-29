Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

