Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down to $135.58

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.58, but opened at $132.24. Applied Materials shares last traded at $132.92, with a volume of 159,717 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

