Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$744,084. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,208 shares of company stock worth $3,420,833.

ATZ stock traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.13. 363,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,378. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$26.46 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.82.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

