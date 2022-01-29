Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$58.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.46 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

