Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00.
Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$280,000.00.
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$58.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.46 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
