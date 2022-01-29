Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $466.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.70 and a 200 day moving average of $439.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.