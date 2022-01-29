Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

