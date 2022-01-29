Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.