Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,248 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

