Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,219 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.