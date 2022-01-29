Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $160.54 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

