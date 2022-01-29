Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.20 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.02 ($7.98).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.37 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

