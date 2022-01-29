Arqma Trading Up 3.9% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Arqma has a total market cap of $486,255.34 and approximately $566.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,205,737 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,193 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

