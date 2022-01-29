Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $560.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

