Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 85,341 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.20% of Jack in the Box worth $46,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 232.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.