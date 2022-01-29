Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 117,960 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 858.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,960 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Fortinet worth $38,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $144.21 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $311.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

