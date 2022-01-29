Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 892,525 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,525 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Aramark worth $49,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aramark by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aramark by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 927,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aramark by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 672,512 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,947,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

