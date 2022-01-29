Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 271.3% in January

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 271.3% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,388,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.02 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.