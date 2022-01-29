Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.77. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.96 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

