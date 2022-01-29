Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after buying an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 318.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after buying an additional 320,657 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

