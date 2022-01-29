Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 450 ($6.07) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 445 ($6.00).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.44. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

