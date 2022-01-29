Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.66

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.66 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.59). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 65,723 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £189.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.83.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £4,662.99 ($6,291.14).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

