ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 4,281.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.64) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($51.94) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.03) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 29 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,226 ($30.03). 394,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,985.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

