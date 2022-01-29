Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

