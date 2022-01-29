Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

