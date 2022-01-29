Assetmark Inc. Acquires 21,691 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.51% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250,976 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,221,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,342,000 after acquiring an additional 360,673 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $21.79 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

