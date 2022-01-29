Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

